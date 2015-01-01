Abstract

One of the main causes of the significant commercial vehicle traffic in the city region is last-mile deliveries. Parcel lockers, which are one of the easiest and most environmentally friendly solutions for last-mile delivery, are one of the most studied subjects recently. The parcel locker ensures consumer privacy while being quick and efficient. Its full-time service can effectively address the issue of student and office worker pickup. In this paper, the location of a parcel locker intended to be established in the most convenient location in Beşiktaş district of İstanbul, Turkey has been determined. This problem can be solved using a multi-criteria decision-making (MCDM) structure due to the availability of numerous aspects that must be considered while choosing the optimum location. Additionally, the benefit of fuzzy logic is employed to translate expert opinions into mathematical expressions and incorporate them into decision-making processes. To choose the ideal location for the parcel locker, a novel model integrating the Bayesian Best Worst Method (B-BWM) and Pythagorean fuzzy Weighted Aggregated Sum Product Assessment (PF-WASPAS) approaches is proposed for the first time in the literature. Additionally, a sensitivity analysis is conducted to evaluate the model's robustness. As a consequence, the suggested model effectively identifies the best location for a parcel locker in Istanbul.

