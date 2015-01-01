Abstract

In this study, academic researchers partnered with Black youth to engage in critical analysis of the intersection between racism and community violence to promote anti-racist social action that advances health equity. Through youth participatory action research, we examined perspectives and experiences of Black youth to develop a shared understanding of how to approach community violence prevention with an anti-racist lens. Thirteen youth from Kansas City and Atlanta who identified as Black or African American participated in a photovoice project to explore the intersection of racism and community violence. Youth generated photo assignments, took photos that reflected the assignment, shared their photos as a group, and chose one photo to explore in depth each week using a structured method to guide photo-discussion. Qualitative analysis of youth photo-discussions identified themes related to Black youth's experiences of racism at multiple levels and identified suggestions for anti-racist interventions, including promoting Black history knowledge and nurturing Black mentoring relationships. Grounded in these findings, we propose an anti-racist approach to community violence prevention among Black youth that engages Black youth as equitable partners to build from their expertise and strengths in developing comprehensive solutions.

