Abstract

A proportion of youth who experience concussion develop persistent or prolonged post-concussion symptoms (PPCS). Owing to the complex clinical presentation of PPCS, an interprofessional approach to care is increasingly recommended. Despite increased research in this area, there remains a dearth of evidence from the perspective of the recipients of interprofessional concussion care. The objective of this qualitative descriptive study was to explore the experiences of youth with PPCS and their parents who participated in an interdisciplinary team-based assessment (ITA) at a children's rehabilitation hospital in Ontario, Canada. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with fifteen individuals (eight youth [8-17 years] and seven parents).



RESULTS suggest that the ITA serves as a context for meaningful therapeutic interactions whereby youth, their parents, and the interprofessional team establish and build therapeutic relationships, engage in dialogue emphasizing collaboration, prioritize the young person rather than the injury, and co-create an individualized treatment plan.



RESULTS are discussed within the broader literature in the areas of client and family-centered care, interdisciplinary assessment, and concussion management.

