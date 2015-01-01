|
Hickling A, Mah K, Al-Hakeem H, Scratch SE. J. Interprof. Care 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36373207
A proportion of youth who experience concussion develop persistent or prolonged post-concussion symptoms (PPCS). Owing to the complex clinical presentation of PPCS, an interprofessional approach to care is increasingly recommended. Despite increased research in this area, there remains a dearth of evidence from the perspective of the recipients of interprofessional concussion care. The objective of this qualitative descriptive study was to explore the experiences of youth with PPCS and their parents who participated in an interdisciplinary team-based assessment (ITA) at a children's rehabilitation hospital in Ontario, Canada. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with fifteen individuals (eight youth [8-17 years] and seven parents).
concussion; qualitative; pediatrics; Interprofessional care; patient and family centered-care