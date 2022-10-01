Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Management strategies of the Covid pandemic included isolation to prevent transmission. This study aimed to determine if the pandemic of 2020 influenced the epidemiology of Achilles Tendon Rupture (ATR).



METHODS: The demographics of presentations from the local population to xxx hospital, Shropshire, United Kingdom with an ATR were analysed and compared together with the season, month, and year of the injury.



RESULTS: From 2009 to 2019 there was no significant change in the incidence of ATR over time with mean (SD) incidence of 13.3 per 100,000. In 2020, there was a decrease in injuries with an incidence of 8.4 per 100,000, with an increase in 2021 to 22.4 per 100,000. In 2021, there was an increase in injuries from March with numbers maintained until October. The most common activity of ATR was Team sport (36.2%), followed by Activities of Daily Living (28.9%), Other physical activities (21.0%) and Racket sports (13.9%). In 2020 there was the lowest number of injuries sustained in Team and Racket sports, however in 2021 they accounted for over half of Injuries.



CONCLUSIONS: There were significantly more patients sustaining ATR in 2021, the year after the covid pandemic and mandatory isolation. This was considered to be related to altered activity and Team and Racket sports during 2020.



LEVELS OF EVIDENCE: IV Case series.

