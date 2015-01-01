|
Citation
|
Hawkins JL, Williams GN, Milner CE. Med. Sci. Sports Exerc. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36374524
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Patellofemoral pain (PFP) is a common overuse injury associated with physical activity including walking. The risk for PFP may increase if walking biomechanics change during a bout of walking. Since walking for exercise is often recommended to previously sedentary adults, this would be a cause for concern. The purpose of this study was to determine any differences in walking biomechanics associated with PFP between sedentary and active young women initially and following 30 minutes of walking for exercise.
Language: en