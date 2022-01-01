SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bohnen NI, Kanel P, van Emde Boas M, Roytman S, Kerber KA. Mov. Disord. 2022; 37(11): 2257-2262.

(Copyright © 2022, Movement Disorders Society, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/mds.29189

36373942

BACKGROUND: The vestibular system has been implicated in the pathophysiology of episodic motor impairments in Parkinson's disease (PD), but specific evidence remains lacking.

OBJECTIVE: We investigated the relationship between the presence of freezing of gait and falls and postural failure during the performance on Romberg test condition 4 in patients with PD.

METHODS: Modified Romberg sensory conflict test, fall, and freezing-of-gait assessments were performed in 92 patients with PD (70 males/22 females; mean age, 67.6 ± 7.4 years; Hoehn and Yahr stage, 2.4 ± 0.6; mean Montreal Cognitive Assessment, 26.4 ± 2.8).

RESULTS: Failure during Romberg condition 4 was present in 33 patients (35.9%). Patients who failed the Romberg condition 4 were older and had more severe motor and cognitive impairments than those without. About 84.6% of all patients with freezing of gait had failure during Romberg condition 4, whereas 13.4% of patients with freezing of gait had normal performance (χ(2)  = 15.6; P < 0.0001). Multiple logistic regression analysis showed that the regressor effect of Romberg condition 4 test failure for the presence of freezing of gait (Wald χ(2)  = 5.0; P = 0.026) remained significant after accounting for the degree of severity of parkinsonian motor ratings (Wald χ(2)  = 6.2; P = 0.013), age (Wald χ(2)  = 0.3; P = 0.59), and cognition (Wald χ(2)  = 0.3; P = 0.75; total model: Wald χ(2) = 16.1; P < 0.0001). Patients with PD who failed the Romberg condition 4 (45.5%) did not have a statistically significant difference in frequency of patients with falls compared with patients with PD without abnormal performance (30.5%; χ(2) = 2.1; P = 0.15).

CONCLUSIONS: The presence of deficient vestibular processing may have specific pathophysiological relevance for freezing of gait, but not falls, in PD. © 2022 The Authors. Movement Disorders published by Wiley Periodicals LLC on behalf of International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society.


Aged; Humans; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Neurologic Examination; falls; freezing of gait; Gait; Parkinson's disease; *Gait Disorders, Neurologic/etiology; *Parkinson Disease/complications; modified Romberg test; Postural Balance/physiology; vestibular efficacy

