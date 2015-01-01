Abstract

This article is part of a phenomenological study that aimed at exploring the meanings of Deliberate Self-Harm among the Baganda in Uganda. It describes the suicidal process and the role of negative emotions among the Baganda involved in potentially suicidal self-harm behavior. Narrative interviews were conducted with 18 respondents (5 males and 13 females) aged 18-75 years who had engaged in self-harm. A case by case analysis was done using descriptive phenomenological method. The details of the narratives are described using the "suicidal process approach" proposed by van Heeringens. Comparing the narratives, we observed that most individuals found themselves unable to manage their negative emotions and for some, this situation persisted through multiple episodes. Hence, one of the suicide prevention strategy is to emphasize emotional regulation skills like self-awareness, being mindful and self-compassion in all forms of psychotherapy intervention at all levels.

Language: en