|
Citation
|
Jachmann A, Saffuri R, Eijer H, Brown AD, Karamagioli E, Pikoulis E, Exadaktylos A, Klingberg K, Srivastava D. PLoS One 2022; 17(11): e0277418.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Public Library of Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36374863
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: In 2017, accidents and other acts of violence were the fifth most common cause of death in Switzerland. Moreover, there are increasing numbers of refugees and asylum seekers (AS), who often exhibit distinct disease profiles from those of the natives of the host country. If these differences could be clearly identified, this might help to develop and implement strategies to prevent injuries in health care programs for refugees and asylum seekers. The aim of this study was to examine the types and characteristics of physical trauma profiles in patients from the two largest groups of AS in Switzerland-from Eastern Africa (EA) and the Middle East (ME)-who consulted a Swiss Emergency Department (ED) in 2017/2018. Furthermore, the physical trauma profiles of Swiss national (SN) patients were examined in order to explore potential differences.
Language: en