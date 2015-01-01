Abstract

BACKGROUND: In 2017, accidents and other acts of violence were the fifth most common cause of death in Switzerland. Moreover, there are increasing numbers of refugees and asylum seekers (AS), who often exhibit distinct disease profiles from those of the natives of the host country. If these differences could be clearly identified, this might help to develop and implement strategies to prevent injuries in health care programs for refugees and asylum seekers. The aim of this study was to examine the types and characteristics of physical trauma profiles in patients from the two largest groups of AS in Switzerland-from Eastern Africa (EA) and the Middle East (ME)-who consulted a Swiss Emergency Department (ED) in 2017/2018. Furthermore, the physical trauma profiles of Swiss national (SN) patients were examined in order to explore potential differences.



METHODS: Descriptive retrospective study of adult trauma patients consulting the ED of a Swiss University Hospital between 01/2017 and 12/2018. The study included 157 asylum seeking trauma patients from EA and ME were included in the study. These were matched by gender and age to 157 Swiss trauma patients consulting the ED in the study period.



RESULTS: There were significant differences between the groups with respect to type of admission, level of severity, localization and mechanisms of injury. While SN had higher levels of injuries related to road traffic or work, AS had higher levels of injuries related to attempted suicide or to assault.



CONCLUSIONS: There were differences between AS and the local population with respect to the characteristics and patterns of injury, so that strategies for preventing injuries and promoting health must be tailored to the target population. Moreover, the observed high rates of outpatient treatment for both groups underline the increasing role of EDs as primary care providers for the population served.

