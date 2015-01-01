|
Citation
|
South EC, Hemenway D, Webster DW. Prev. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36374716
|
Abstract
|
The COVID-19 pandemic has perhaps been the defining event worldwide in the 21st century, impacting all people and all facets of life. The consequences of the pandemic have been devastating for gun violence in the United States (US), with the firearm homicide rate increasing nearly 35% after the start of the pandemic, widening already existing racial, ethnic, and economic disparities; Overall firearm suicide rates remained stable after the pandemic, but notably increased among people aged 10-44 and among indigenous populations (Kegler et al., 2022). Further, the purchase of firearms in the US has risen dramatically since the pandemic and ghost guns present new challenges in firearm regulation (Schleimer et al., 2021). The impact of the pandemic on gun violence is directly and indirectly woven throughout the articles of this special issue.
Language: en