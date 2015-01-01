SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pengpid S, Peltzer K. Psychol. Health Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/13548506.2022.2147556

36373168

Face-to-face bullying victimization (FBV) and cyber bullying victimization (CBV) are of global concern, including in Latin America. The aim of this study was to evaluate the associations between combined FBV and CBV relative to single victimization (FBV or CBV) and no victimization with a wide range of adverse health outcomes among school-aged adolescents from Argentina. National cross-sectional school data from 56,981 adolescents that responded to questions on FBV, CBV, and adverse health outcomes were analyzed. The results showed a prevalence of 18.7% FBV alone, 8.1% CBV alone and 13.6% combined FBV and CBV. Combined FBV and CBV had higher odds than single victimization (FBV or CBV) in 18 negative health outcomes, including anxiety, suicidal ideation, loneliness, suicide plan and attempt, smoking, smokeless tobacco use, history of intoxication, alcohol-related problems, current cannabis use, ever use of amphetamine, school truancy, participation in physical fighting, physically attacked, injury, ever sex, multiple sexual partners and sedentary behaviour. In conclusion, combined FBV and CBV had higher odds than single BV or no BV in most adverse health outcomes.


Language: en

adolescents; Argentina; cyberbullied; face-to-face bullied; health outcomes

