Meisel SN, Nesi J, Janssen T, Jackson KM. Alcohol Clin. Exp. Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
36378079
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Social media is a central context in which teens interact with their peers, creating opportunities for them to view, post, and engage with alcohol content. Because adolescent peer interactions largely occur on social media, perceptions of peer alcohol content posting may act as potent risk factors for adolescent alcohol use. Accordingly, the preregistered aims of this study were to (1) compare perceived friend, typical person, and an adolescent's own posting of alcohol content to social media and (2) examine how these perceptions prospectively relate to alcohol willingness, expectancies, and use after accounting for offline perceived peer alcohol use.
Language: en
|
social media; alcohol use; adolescence; alcohol content social media posts; alcohol expectancies