Citation
Macias RL, Nava N, Delgadillo D, Beschel J, Kuperminc G. Am. J. Community Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
PMID
36378743
Abstract
In this article, we share findings from a qualitative case study of a virtual youth photovoice program implemented across three regions of the United States. The purpose of the program was to engage youth in research on a social issue relevant to them during an unprecedented year marked by two public health crises, COVID-19 and anti-Black racial violence.
Language: en
Keywords
COVID-19; photovoice; collective trauma; cultural adaptation; Youth Participatory Action Research