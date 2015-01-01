Abstract

AIM: People with serious mental illness (SMI) are at an increased risk for suicide. Social approach and avoidance motivations are linked to social functioning, and social isolation is a risk factor for suicide. This study uses ecological momentary assessment (EMA) to understand social approach and avoidance motivations in relation to symptoms and suicidal ideation (SI).



METHODS: Participants (N = 128) diagnosed with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, or a mood disorder with psychotic features completed assessments of SI and symptoms at baseline. They completed EMA surveys 3×/day for 10 days. EMA surveys included questions about approach and avoidance motivations and psychotic symptoms. Participants were split into four groups based on the median scores of approach and avoidance.



RESULTS: Participants with SI at baseline had higher mean social avoidance motivation, t(126) = 2.84, p =.003, and lower mean social approach motivation, t(126) = -2.44, p =.008, than participants without baseline SI. Greater baseline positive symptoms were related to greater mean avoidance, r =.231, p =.009, but not approach motivation. The low approach/high avoidance group had significantly higher current SI than those with high approach/low avoidance (p <.001). Overall, the low approach/high avoidance group reported more EMA-measured voices than the low approach/low avoidance group (p <.001) and the high approach/low avoidance group (p <.001). Similarly, the low approach/high avoidance group reported more EMA-measured suspiciousness than the low approach/low avoidance (p <.001) and the high approach/low avoidance groups (p <.001).



CONCLUSION: The results of this study point to the role of social approach and avoidance motivations in relation to SI and psychotic symptoms. Clinically, exposure therapies and cognitive behavioral therapies may help to address these social approach and avoidance processes linked to SI.

Language: en