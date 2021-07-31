|
Grossman ER, McClendon JE, Gielen AC, McDonald EM, Benjamin-Neelon SE. Child Care Health Dev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
36377347
BACKGROUND: Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 60% of children under five years of age were cared for in out-of-home child care arrangements in the United States. Thus, child care provides an opportunity to identify and address potential child maltreatment. However, during the pandemic, rates of reporting child maltreatment decreased - likely because children spent less time in the presence of mandated reporters. As children return to child care, states must have regulations in place to help child care providers prevent, recognize, and report child maltreatment. However, little is known about the extent to which state regulations address child maltreatment. Therefore, the purpose of this cross-sectional study was to assess state regulations related to child maltreatment and compare them to national standards.
Child maltreatment; Child Care; Mandatory Reporting; State Regulations