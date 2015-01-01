Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Prompt detection of traumatic cervical spine injury is important as delayed or missed diagnosis can have disastrous consequences. Given the understood mechanism of non-accidental trauma (NAT), it is reasonable to suspect that cervical spine injury can occur. Current management of young children being evaluated for NAT includes placement of a rigid collar until clinical clearance or an MRI can be obtained. Currently, there exists a lack of robust data to guide cervical bracing. Anecdotally, our group has not observed a single patient with a diagnosis of NAT who required operative stabilization for cervical spine instability. This study will be the largest series to date and aims to systematically investigate this observation to determine the likelihood that children with a diagnosis of NAT harbor cervical spine instability related to their injuries.



METHODS: Patient data from the Children's Hospital Colorado Trauma Registry diagnosed with non-burn-only NAT were reviewed retrospectively. Children less than 4 years of age pulled from the registry from January 1, 2005, to March 31, 2021, were included. Demographic, admission/discharge, imaging, and clinic management data were collected for each patient and analyzed.



RESULTS: There were 1008 patients included in the cohort. The age at presentation ranged from 5 days to 4 years (mean 10.4 months). No patient had X-ray or CT findings concerning for cervical instability. Three patients had MRI findings concerning for cervical instability. Two of these underwent external bracing, and the third died from unrelated injuries during their hospitalization. Only four patients were discharged in a cervical collar, and all were ultimately cleared from bracing. No patient underwent a spinal stabilization procedure.



CONCLUSIONS: While the mechanism of injury in many NAT cases would seem to make significant cervical spine injury possible, this single-center retrospective review of a large experience indicates that such injury is exceedingly rare. Further study is merited to understand the underlying pathophysiology. However, it is reasonable to consider cervical collar clearance in the setting of normal radiographs and a reassuring neurological exam. Furthermore, if concerns exist regarding cervical spine instability on MRI, an initial trial of conservative management is warranted.

