Citation
Samples DC, Staulcup S, Hovis G, Gustin P, Meier M, Mirsky D, Hankinson TC. Childs Nerv. Syst. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
36380050
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Prompt detection of traumatic cervical spine injury is important as delayed or missed diagnosis can have disastrous consequences. Given the understood mechanism of non-accidental trauma (NAT), it is reasonable to suspect that cervical spine injury can occur. Current management of young children being evaluated for NAT includes placement of a rigid collar until clinical clearance or an MRI can be obtained. Currently, there exists a lack of robust data to guide cervical bracing. Anecdotally, our group has not observed a single patient with a diagnosis of NAT who required operative stabilization for cervical spine instability. This study will be the largest series to date and aims to systematically investigate this observation to determine the likelihood that children with a diagnosis of NAT harbor cervical spine instability related to their injuries.
Language: en
Keywords
Cervical spine injury; Cervical spine stabilization; MR imaging; Non-accidental trauma