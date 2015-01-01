SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Boyas JF, McCoy LM, Woodiwiss JL, Adams JE. Community Ment. Health J. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10597-022-01047-0

36378459

There is limited knowledge regarding precipitating factors associated with suicidality among persons on parole. Pairing the suicide ideation-to-action framework and stress process theory, the present study aimed to characterize sources of major stress (drug use, physical health, and mental health) and their associations to suicide ideation, planning, and attempt among a national sample of persons on parole. This study included a subsample of persons on parole (N = 1725) using pooled national data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (2015-2019). A series of logistic regression results indicate that various drug use, physical health, and mental health factors significantly influenced all three suicidality measures. Due to this population's unique experiences and numerous barriers following release from prison, it is essential to personalize interventions geared toward this population to meet their specific needs and address suicidality based on where they fall on this continuum.


Language: en

Ideation-to-action framework; Persons on parole; Stress process theory; Suicidality

