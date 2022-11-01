CONTACT US: Contact info
Sauder M, Kornblith L, Gurney J, Elkbuli A. Injury 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36379738
With the current international conflicts, including the Russian-Ukraine conflict, it is a critical time to call upon decades of research and evidence-based strategies to optimize trauma care delivery. The aim of this correspondence is to review evidence distinct to trauma care during conflict.
Language: en