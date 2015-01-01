Abstract

Erratum for



Workplace Bullying, Emotional Exhaustion, and Partner Social Undermining: A Weekly Diary Study.

Rodríguez-Muñoz A, Antino M, León-Pérez JM, Ruiz-Zorrilla P. J Interpers Violence. 2022 Mar;37(5-6):NP3650-NP3666. doi: 10.1177/0886260520933031.





In the above-mentioned article, the affiliations of the two authors, José M. León-Pérez and Paula Ruiz-Zorrilla were interchanged.

The correct affiliations are:

José M. León-Pérez - Universidad de Sevilla, Spain

Paula Ruiz-Zorrilla - Universidad Complutense de Madrid, Spain

These have now been corrected in the online version of the paper.

Language: en