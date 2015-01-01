SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

J. Interpers. Violence 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/08862605221131411

PMID

36377551

Abstract

Erratum for

Workplace Bullying, Emotional Exhaustion, and Partner Social Undermining: A Weekly Diary Study.
Rodríguez-Muñoz A, Antino M, León-Pérez JM, Ruiz-Zorrilla P. J Interpers Violence. 2022 Mar;37(5-6):NP3650-NP3666. doi: 10.1177/0886260520933031.


In the above-mentioned article, the affiliations of the two authors, José M. León-Pérez and Paula Ruiz-Zorrilla were interchanged.
The correct affiliations are:
José M. León-Pérez - Universidad de Sevilla, Spain
Paula Ruiz-Zorrilla - Universidad Complutense de Madrid, Spain
These have now been corrected in the online version of the paper.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print