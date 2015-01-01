Abstract

Provision of forensic healthcare services may affect patient safety and criminal justice outcomes. We reviewed models of delivery for services in police custody in terms of cost, types of healthcare professionals and their minimum required experience, training and qualification. Relevant information was requested under the Freedom of Information Act from all police services in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Additional information was sought from the London Ambulance Service and the Metropolitan Police Service. A third of respondent police services refused to provide the requested information and only a small minority answered the questions in their entirety. Many police services cited excessive cost and commercial interests as reasons for not providing the information. A marked variation in models of forensic healthcare provision across police services which responded was identified. London Ambulance Service call-outs to Metropolitan Police Service custody suites for those arrested varied from 0% to 3.8%. There is substantial inconsistency and variability of information on forensic healthcare services in police custody. A standardised national dataset of all aspects of police custodial healthcare (irrespective of by whom such services are provided) should be established. We advise that the Association of Police & Crime Commissioners, College of Policing the National Police Chiefs' Council and NHS England Health and Justice engage on these matters and work with the Faculty of Forensic & Legal Medicine, the United Kingdom Association of Forensic Nurses and Paramedics, and the College of Paramedics to restart the transfer of all police custodial healthcare services to the National Health Service.

Language: en