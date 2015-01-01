|
Amel Barez M, Mirzaii Najmabadi K, Latifnejad Roudsari R, Mousavi Bazaz M, Babazadeh R. Reprod. Health 2022; 19(1): e208.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
36376884
BACKGROUND: Perinatal intimate partner violence is a hidden under reported and difficult to identify problem which has negative effects on mother and child. The present study aimed to explore barriers and facilitators of perinatal intimate partner violence disclosure.
Language: en
Child; Humans; Female; Barriers; Pregnancy; Intimate partner violence; Qualitative Research; Parturition; Prenatal Care; *Disclosure; *Intimate Partner Violence/prevention & control; Disclosure; Facilitators; Perinatal; Qualitative study