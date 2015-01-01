Abstract

The present study aimed to clarify the characteristics of young evacuees who had missed the Comprehensive Health Check of the Fukushima Health Management Survey (FHMS) after the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011. The FHMS has been conducted as a prospective cohort study to evaluate the health status of evacuees annually after the great earthquake in 2011. This study focused on the annual participation rate in the Comprehensive Health Check of evacuees aged between 20 and 37 years in 2011 who evacuated due to the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant accident. The characteristics of subjects who did not participate after the second survey year were identified with a multivariate logistic regression model. The participation rate was estimated at 26.6% (9720 among 36,502 residents) and 15.6% (5691 residents) in 2011 and 2012, respectively. The logistic regression model revealed the following characteristics at baseline as independent predictors of non-participation after the second year of the survey: age ≤ 24 years (adjusted odds ratio 2.11, 95% CI 1.84-2.42), 25-29 years of age (1.28, 1.13-1.45), men (1.52, 1.38-1.69), evacuation outside the municipality but within Fukushima prefecture (1.54, 1.40-1.70), evacuation outside the Fukushima prefecture (1.40, 1.21-1.63), anemia (1.23, 1.06-1.43), smoking habit (1.34, 1.21-1.48), and drinking habit (1.20, 1.09-1.32). A medical history of heart disease showed opposite odds ratios, which indicate the association with continuous participation (0.43, 0.26-0.72, respectively). We observed deteriorated participation in the prospective study of the Comprehensive Health Check of the FHMS among evacuees of a younger age group, men, those evacuated outside their municipalities, and those with history of anemia, smoking and drinking habits. Hence, the cohort study may have missed certain population groups with worse health behaviors. Thus, it is necessary to consider various measures to increase the participation rate in the disaster cohort study to understand the long-term health effects of disasters on younger residents in evacuation zones.

