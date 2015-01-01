Abstract

High-speed rail (HSR) has recently expanded its networks globally, but its 350 km/h bridges have not yet been tested for high-level earthquakes. This study tests the typical HSR bridge on a shaking table to assess the seismic performance in high-level earthquakes such as Maximum Considered Earthquake. Based on the model similarity theory, it creates nine round-ended rectangular-shaped cross-section solid RC HSR bridge piers. It employs the orthogonal testing method to conduct experimental design considering four influential factors: aspect ratio, axial load ratio, longitudinal reinforcement rate, and volumetric stirrup ratio. Experimental research was conducted to examine the dynamic response of these piers subjected to varying seismic impacts and design parameters, and the implications of the four factors on the seismic performance of the piers were discussed. After all the earthquake circumstances, the test findings demonstrate that the concrete of the pier specimens has not cracked or spalled much. An earthquake with a peak acceleration of 0.96 g indicates that the pier body of the standard high-speed rail round-end solid pier retains its integrity and stability. The extent of the pier's earthquake damage is not immediately evident. HSR bridges' seismic design may benefit from this research, which examines the impact of dynamic characteristics, including aspect ratio, axial load ratio, and longitudinal reinforcement rate, on HSR bridge piers' seismic performance.

Language: en