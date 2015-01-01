Abstract

This preregistered systematic review examined the peer-reviewed scientific literature to determine the effect of hearing aids (HAs) on static and dynamic balance in adults with Hearing Impairment (HI). A search of the English language literature in seven academic databases identified 909 relevant articles published prior to July 2021. Ten articles contained studies that met the inclusion criteria for this review. Seven studies had measured static balance with five reporting improvements and one reporting no changes in balance with HA use. Two studies had measured dynamic balance with both reporting no changes with HA use. One study had measured both dynamic and static balance and reported no changes with HA use. For adults with HI, the evidence was equivocal that amplification from HAs improves balance. High quality studies investigating the effect of HAs on balance in adults with HI are needed given this field is likely to develop in response to the growing population of adults with hearing and balance impairment worldwide.

