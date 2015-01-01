Abstract

Anabolic agents for the treatment of osteoporosis increase bone density, improve bone strength, and reduce fracture risk. They are distinguished from antiresorptive drugs by their property of increasing osteoblastic bone formation. Teriparatide and abaloparatide are parathyroid hormone receptor agonists that increase bone remodeling with bone formation increasing more than bone resorption. Romosozumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody to sclerostin that has a "dual effect" of increasing bone formation while decreasing bone resorption. The bone forming effects of anabolic therapy appear to be self-limited, making it imperative that it be followed by antiresorptive therapy to enhance or consolidate the beneficial effects achieved. Teriparatide, abaloparatide, and romosozumab each have unique pharmacological properties that must be appreciated when using them to treat patients at high risk for fracture. Clinical trials have shown a favorable balance of expected benefits and possible risks. Anabolic therapy is superior to bisphosphonates for high-risk patients, with greater benefit when initial treatment is with an anabolic agent followed by an antiresorptive drug, rather than the reverse sequence of therapy. Recent clinical practice guidelines have included recommendations with examples of patients who are candidates with anabolic therapy.

Language: en