Abstract

BACKGROUND: The inclusion of transgender soldiers in the military service raises a fundamental question about the dichotomous categorization of human sexes based on anatomy and gender role within a specialized organization where the most masculine is commonly accepted. In March 2021, Hee-Soo Byun, the first transgender soldier in Korea to come out in public, and who was forcefully discharged after gender affirming surgery, died by suicide. With no anti-discrimination laws, the cultural background of the Korean society hardly creates an LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender) - friendly environment and shows a negative attitude towards gender minorities.



METHODS: A total of 193 online news article headlines were analyzed, and 1046 comments were categorized inductively based on the presented rationales.



RESULTS: Before Byun's public appearance, the frequent use of provocative expressions, which could evoke prejudice and discrimination, was found in published article headlines. Of the 724 comments that presented opinions on transgender soldiers, approximately 75% opposed Byun serving in the military in any form, including as a female soldier.



CONCLUSIONS: This study aimed to investigate online news articles and the comments regarding Byun's case to estimate the acceptability of transgender people serving in the military. The results of this study are expected to serve as a basis for the formulation of policies that protect the human rights of transgender people.

