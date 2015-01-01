|
Lee J, Ryu DH, Lee SJ. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e2085.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
36380350
BACKGROUND: The inclusion of transgender soldiers in the military service raises a fundamental question about the dichotomous categorization of human sexes based on anatomy and gender role within a specialized organization where the most masculine is commonly accepted. In March 2021, Hee-Soo Byun, the first transgender soldier in Korea to come out in public, and who was forcefully discharged after gender affirming surgery, died by suicide. With no anti-discrimination laws, the cultural background of the Korean society hardly creates an LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender) - friendly environment and shows a negative attitude towards gender minorities.
Language: en
Military personnel; Newspaper article; Sexual and gender minorities; Transgender persons