Abstract

In the geriatric population, intertrochanteric fractures are exceptionally high because they have osteoporosis. Extracapsular fractures of the proximal section of the femur are known as intertrochanteric fractures. The surgical intervention combined with physiotherapy aids in the achievement of functional objectives. After a fall in the restroom, an X-ray revealed an intertrochanteric fracture of the left hip in an 80-year-old female patient. The concern regarding the surgical intervention was the age and associated co-morbidities. The patient was given physiotherapy for ten weeks after surgical intervention and skeletal traction, which comprised the multidisciplinary approach. The intervention is substantially directed toward balance retraining and improving functional independence. The case report suggests that a structured physiotherapy rehabilitation protocol improved the patient's functional abilities and successful recovery.

