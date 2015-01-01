Abstract

Background Effective and efficient use of operating theatres is essential to the smooth running of a trauma service. The paper aims to understand the effect of meteorological factors on the number of referrals and volume and nature of trauma operating cases within our local area.



METHODS Trauma data over two seasons were analysed in our database, a digital clinical platform that coordinates all admissions and trauma theatre activity. Data consisted of the number of referrals per day, patient age, mechanism of injury, and type of orthopaedic injury. Weather data were gathered from 'Weather Underground', https://www.wunderground.com/history, which records daily weather observations, located 12 miles away from our trauma unit.



RESULTS During the study period's last two seasons, 1160 consultations were analysed and 779 required operative intervention. The neck of femur fractures and ankle trauma were the two most common causes of trauma, accounting for 27% and 15%, respectively. The neck of femur fracture pathologies were not significantly correlated with any meteorological factor studied. On the contrary, ankle trauma was the only injury significantly correlating with temperature (p < 0.03) and dew point (p < 0.04). The most common mechanism of trauma was a ground-level fall (n = 590) whilst the least common was a motor vehicle accident (n = 39). Analysing the effect of weather and its effect on the age group of presentation, temperature (p < 0.01), sunlight (p < 0.002), and dew point (p < 0.03) were all significantly correlated with trauma in patients aged younger than 21 years of age.



CONCLUSION The weather has no effect on the neck of femur fractures, the most common trauma pathology treated in our department. In all seasons, allocated specific trauma lists for the latter should be arranged irrelevant of the weather conditions. A strong correlation was identified between ankle trauma and weather. We identified that Tuesdays and Fridays received the highest referral rate and peaked between the months of October-November. These data lay the groundwork for local clinical directors to shape the future on-call trauma service.

Language: en