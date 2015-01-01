Abstract

The aim of the study was to explore women's experience of Icelandic prisons and of the interconnectedness of trauma, substance use, and prison. Nine incarcerated women, 20-45 years old, participated in this phenomenological study. One or two in-depth interviews were conducted with each participant, in all 16 interviews. The interconnectedness of trauma, substance use, and prison was evident in the participants' accounts. The participants had experienced severe traumas, in childhood and/or in adult life, most of it caused by recurrent experience of violence, bullying, neglect, and beatings and later violent relationships. For the participants, substance use was an unhelpful coping strategy intended to numb severe emotional distress. Most of the participants used substances intravenously that had progressed incredibly fast from initial drug use. They had tried most of the addiction treatments available to them, none of which were trauma based. Participants struggled with complex physical and mental health problems related to substance use and previous traumas but often felt prejudged when they sought healthcare services. They experienced being in prison as depersonalizing and dehumanizing. Most of them were mothers and had lost custody of their children because of substance use causing some of them deep grief. Participants called for more active substance treatment programs in prisons and complained about idleness that they felt increased their addiction. As a conclusion, we call for a trauma-informed care approach in prisons for women to prevent revictimization as well as to assist with mental health issues and substance use.

