Abstract

The Posttraumatic Checklist for Civilians (PCL-C) is one of the most common tools used to assess PTSD among civilian populations. However, the underlying factor structure of the PCL-C remains under examined, with the most recent research relying on small samples with limited generalizability. Thus, the present study used exploratory and confirmatory techniques in a large North American college student sample to investigate the factor structure of the PCL-C.



RESULTS supported a 3-factor model for the PCL-C accounting for 59% of the total variance and represented by Suppression (M = 11.2, SD = 5.0); Hyperarousal (M = 6.5, SD = 3.2); and Diminished Reward Processing (M = 5.9, SD = 2.9). Regarding gender differences, females tended to score higher on suppression and avoidance related symptoms, while males scored higher on symptoms related to Diminished Reward Processing.



RESULTS also showed that embedded within college campuses are trauma exposed students experiencing distressingly high levels of posttrauma symptoms. In sum, the results revealed three factors in the PCL-C, that could be used to offer insight into assessing and treating posttrauma symptoms on a college campus.

