|
Citation
|
Youngren WA, Balderas JC, Reis D, Hamilton N. Psychol. Rep. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36382377
|
Abstract
|
The Posttraumatic Checklist for Civilians (PCL-C) is one of the most common tools used to assess PTSD among civilian populations. However, the underlying factor structure of the PCL-C remains under examined, with the most recent research relying on small samples with limited generalizability. Thus, the present study used exploratory and confirmatory techniques in a large North American college student sample to investigate the factor structure of the PCL-C.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
trauma; violence; stress; psychometrics; disability and trauma; factor analysis; measures and statistics; ptsd; tests\questionnaires