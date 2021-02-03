|
Citation
|
Souza MAR, Peres AM, Wall ML, Haddad MCFL, Sade PMC, Lowen IMV, Zangão MOB. Rev. Gaucha Enferm. 2022; 43: e20210203.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Escola de Enfermagem da Universidade Federal do Rio Grande e do Sul)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36383818
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To propose a Permanent Health Education Model with strategies linked to the Five Disciplines framework for the development of competencies of professionals who work in direct care for women in situations of violence.
Language: pt