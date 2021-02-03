Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To propose a Permanent Health Education Model with strategies linked to the Five Disciplines framework for the development of competencies of professionals who work in direct care for women in situations of violence.



METHOD: A qualitative research carried out by the focus group technique, with professionals who are part of an intersectoral network in Curitiba-PR, from August to October 2019. Data analyzed by content analysis in the thematic modality, in the light of the theoretical framework of the Five Disciplines: personal mastery; mental model; shared vision; team learning and systems thinking.



RESULTS: The Five Disciplines were evidenced in the categories, as well as strategies to be used for competence development. A diagrammatic representation was used to be covered during the learning process.



CONCLUSION: The strategies suggested by professionals who work in the care for women in situations of violence supported the proposition of a Permanent Health Education Model based on the adopted theoretical framework.

Language: pt