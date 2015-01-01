Abstract

BACKGROUND: Black individuals who consume alcohol are at risk of experiencing alcohol-related problems. Psycho-sociocultural models of substance use posit that these individuals may continue to drink despite alcohol-related problems to cope with psychological distress. Emerging data indicate that social anxiety is one type of distress that may play an important role in drinking behavior among Black adults.



OBJECTIVES: Yet despite evidence that drinking to cope varies as a function of sex among predominantly White samples, this is the first known study to test whether socially anxious Black women are similarly at risk for coping motivated drinking and its negative sequelae. Participants were 257 (75% female) Black undergraduates endorsing current alcohol use.



RESULTS: Among women and men, social anxiety was significantly related to more alcoholrelated problems and coping-depression and conformity motives. Among women (but not men), social anxiety was also significantly related to more coping-anxiety and greater typical drinking. Serial mediation analyses among women indicated that social anxiety was indirectly related to more alcohol problems via the serial effect of each of the relevant drinking motives (copinganxiety, coping-depression, conformity) and drinking frequency. Among men, social anxiety was indirectly related to alcohol problems via coping-depression and conformity motives.



CONCLUSIONS/Importance: Findings highlight the importance of considering sex in research on psychosocial vulnerability factors associated with alcohol-related problems among Black adults.

