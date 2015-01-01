SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Buckner JD, Morris PE, Ferrie ML, Scherzer CR. Subst. Use Misuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10826084.2022.2137813

PMID

36382779

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Black individuals who consume alcohol are at risk of experiencing alcohol-related problems. Psycho-sociocultural models of substance use posit that these individuals may continue to drink despite alcohol-related problems to cope with psychological distress. Emerging data indicate that social anxiety is one type of distress that may play an important role in drinking behavior among Black adults.

OBJECTIVES: Yet despite evidence that drinking to cope varies as a function of sex among predominantly White samples, this is the first known study to test whether socially anxious Black women are similarly at risk for coping motivated drinking and its negative sequelae. Participants were 257 (75% female) Black undergraduates endorsing current alcohol use.

RESULTS: Among women and men, social anxiety was significantly related to more alcoholrelated problems and coping-depression and conformity motives. Among women (but not men), social anxiety was also significantly related to more coping-anxiety and greater typical drinking. Serial mediation analyses among women indicated that social anxiety was indirectly related to more alcohol problems via the serial effect of each of the relevant drinking motives (copinganxiety, coping-depression, conformity) and drinking frequency. Among men, social anxiety was indirectly related to alcohol problems via coping-depression and conformity motives.

CONCLUSIONS/Importance: Findings highlight the importance of considering sex in research on psychosocial vulnerability factors associated with alcohol-related problems among Black adults.


Language: en

Keywords

alcohol; social anxiety; sex differences; African American; Black

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print