Citation
Buckner JD, Morris PE, Ferrie ML, Scherzer CR. Subst. Use Misuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36382779
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Black individuals who consume alcohol are at risk of experiencing alcohol-related problems. Psycho-sociocultural models of substance use posit that these individuals may continue to drink despite alcohol-related problems to cope with psychological distress. Emerging data indicate that social anxiety is one type of distress that may play an important role in drinking behavior among Black adults.
Language: en
Keywords
alcohol; social anxiety; sex differences; African American; Black