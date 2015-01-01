Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study was to determine the physical characteristics of fatal drivers in motor vehicle crashes with focus on rear impacts.



METHODS: 1998 to 2020 FARS data was analyzed for height, weight, and age of fatal drivers. The data was queried by gender, crash type and vehicle type.



RESULTS: The average fatal driver weighed 80.4 kg, was 173.4 cm tall, and was 43 years old. Females were 16.0 kg lighter and 14.2 cm shorter than males on average. The height was 151.2 cm for the 5(th) percentile female, 177.0 cm for the 50(th) male and 188.9 cm for the 95(th) male. The weight of fatal drivers increased linearly with calendar year. The increase rate was greater in females than in males. About 3% of fatal drivers were involved in rear crashes, 39.9% in frontal crashes and 36.8% in rollovers. The average fatal driver was 172.5 cm tall and weighed 81.0 kg in rear impacts. They were similar in height and weight to the overall sample. The average fatal driver in rear impacts was 46 years old, 3 years older than the overall average. Pickup truck drivers weighed 85.4 kg and were 176.8 cm tall on average. They were heavier and taller than passenger car drivers on average, which were 78.0 kg and 172.2 cm. Fatally injured minivan drivers were 10 years older than fatally injured passenger car drivers on average. The findings are compared with ATDs (anthropometric test devices) used in sled and crash testing.



CONCLUSION: The average weight of fatal drivers increased with calendar year. The average size of fatal drivers was similar by crash types. Fatal drivers were older in rear impacts.

