Citation
Levin I. Statistics, Politics and Policy 2022; 13(1): 73-95.
(Copyright © 2022)
Abstract
Learning about the relationship between distance to landmarks and events and phenomena of interest is a multi-faceted problem, as it may require taking into account multiple dimensions, including: spatial position of landmarks, timing of events taking place over time, and attributes of occurrences and locations. Here I show that tree-based methods are well suited for the study of these questions as they allow exploring the relationship between proximity metrics and outcomes of interest in a non-parametric and data-driven manner. I illustrate the usefulness of tree-based methods vis-à-vis conventional regression methods by examining the association between: (i) distance to border crossings along the US-Mexico border and support for immigration reform, and (ii) distance to mass shootings and support for gun control.
Language: en
Keywords
decision trees; distance measures; ensemble methods; gun control; immigration reform; machine learning; spatial proximity