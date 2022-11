Abstract

OBJECTIVE This article explores choices made by states in terms of opposition or support of firearm policies to determine what drives firearm restrictiveness and whether it varies by region.



METHODS Utilizing standard explanators of state policy choices, we employ a 50-state pooled regression model, using data spanning 25 years to evaluate drivers of state policy decisions in terms of regional firearm restrictiveness.



RESULTS Evaluating firearm restrictiveness through several equally scored policy windows, including prohibitions for high-risk gun possession, universal background checks, "stand your ground" laws, concealed carry permitting, and buyer regulations, the findings highlight the importance of ideology and poverty in explaining state firearm policy restrictiveness.



CONCLUSION Our findings highlight the regional distinction and policy drivers that continue to make the South different from the rest of the nation in terms of firearm policy and restrictiveness.

Language: en