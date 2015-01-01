SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Williams MF. Tech. Comm. Q. 2022; 31(1): 33-43.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Association of Teachers of Technical Writing, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10572252.2021.1963487

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The author proposes Policy, Roles, Sites (PRS), a conceptual model to help technical communicators analyze high-stakes, long-debated public policy issues and reveal ways that technical and professional communication informs public policy development and implementation. The author demonstrates how the PRS model can be used to examine complex public policy issues from race and policing to gun rights and gun control, as well as policy issues that intersect these seemingly disparate issues.


Language: en

Keywords

access; gun control; gun rights; Public policy; public policy development; race

