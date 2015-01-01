SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Schweikert K, Huth M, Gius M. Contemp. Econ. Policy 2021; 39(4): 719-736.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Western Economic Association International, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/coep.12532

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

School shootings are often motivated by the perpetrators' desire for media attention and notoriety. As school shootings receive intense regional and national media coverage, a high likelihood for copycat attacks can be expected. We investigate whether a copycat effect can be detected in US state-level school shooting data from 1990 to 2017. We do so by estimating spatio-temporal panel count models and control for socio-economic characteristics, as well as state and Federal gun control laws. Positive spatial and temporal dependence indicate that the risk for additional school shootings in the same and neighboring states increases after the initial attack.


Language: en

Keywords

criminology; gun control; linear feedback model; state-level

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print