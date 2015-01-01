SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nodeland B, Saber M, DeBoer L. Secur. J. 2021; 34(2): 299-318.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group -- Palgrave-Macmillan)

DOI

10.1057/s41284-019-00219-0

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study examines factors predicting possession of a license to carry and plans to obtain a license to carry for the purpose of carrying a concealed handgun on campus after the passage of Texas Senate Bill 11 (SB11). Utilizing plans to obtain a license to carry we examine four models each with a more refined dependent variable to determine the factors specifically related to campus carry. The study uses a sample of university students at a midsize university in Texas to examine these relationships. Campus security concerns both before and after implementation of SB11 are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

Campus carry; Concealed carry; License to carry; Plans to carry; Texas Senate Bill 11

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print