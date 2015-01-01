Abstract

This study examines factors predicting possession of a license to carry and plans to obtain a license to carry for the purpose of carrying a concealed handgun on campus after the passage of Texas Senate Bill 11 (SB11). Utilizing plans to obtain a license to carry we examine four models each with a more refined dependent variable to determine the factors specifically related to campus carry. The study uses a sample of university students at a midsize university in Texas to examine these relationships. Campus security concerns both before and after implementation of SB11 are discussed.

