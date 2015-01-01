Abstract

The priority rules in Donaldson and Dunfee's Integrative Social Contracts Theory (ISCT) provide a useful tool for firms facing polarizing social issues in the United States. ISCT and its priority rules are applied here to divisive social issues such as contraception, gun control, and LGBTQ rights. The ISCT process also benefits firms that serve parts of the world where norms are evolving, and can help firms clarify and communicate their own values.

