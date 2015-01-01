|
Itah M. Wash. Law Rev. 2021; 96(3): 1191-1224.
(Copyright © 2021, Washington Law Review Association)
Through 18 U.S.C. § 924(c), the Gun Control Act (GCA) outlaws the possession of a firearm "in furtherance of' a drug trafficking crime. The statute's language is broad, and federal courts have interpreted it expansively. By giving prosecutors wide discretion in charging individuals with § 924(c) violations, the language enables the disproportionate incarceration of Black firearm owners.
