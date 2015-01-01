SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Miller DAH. Northwest Univ. Law Rev. 2021; 116(1): 239-273.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Northwestern University School of Law)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Equilibrium-adjustment theory, first articulated by Professor Orin Kerr for Fourth Amendment cases, holds promise for rationalizing Second Amendment doctrine going forward. Like the Fourth Amendment, the Second Amendment suggests an initial equilibrium--or actually, multiple equilibria--between government power to possess, use, and control the implements of violence and private power to do the same. And, like Fourth Amendment doctrine, Second Amendment doctrine must contend with both technological and societal change. These changes--e.g., more deadly and accurate weapons, more public acceptance of concealed carry--can upset whatever initial balance of gun rights and regulation there may have been in the initial state. Although this Essay recognizes factors that make Second Amendment equilibrium-adjustment distinctive and challenging, the theory may nonetheless allow courts and scholars to get some purchase on the problem of change in Second Amendment adjudication and provide a vocabulary to explain the objectives of the emerging doctrine for the right to keep and bear arms.


Language: en

Keywords

GUN laws; POWER (Social sciences); UNITED States; UNITED States. Constitution. 2nd Amendment; UNITED States. Constitution. 4th Amendment; VIOLENCE

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print