Citation
Vidal XM, Páez RA, Shields TG. Soc. Sci. Q. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Southwestern Social Science Association and the University of Texas, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
OBJECTIVE In this study, we examine how attitudes about race, as well as ethno-racial identities, influence support for various gun regulation policies. Drawing on the Racial Resentment and identity politics literature, we argue that attitudes about gun control are not simply driven by ideological, partisan, or demographic factors, but are often influenced by attitudes about race and identity, and region.
Language: en
Keywords
attitudes about gun control; racial resentment; southern politics