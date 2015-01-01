SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Steidley T, Trujillo D. Sociol. Q. 2021; 62(4): 665-689.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Midwest Sociological Society, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/00380253.2020.1803157

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Do political dynamics inform concealed handguns demand better than crime levels? In this study we argue and find support for the idea that handgun demand is a product of status politics, displays of political symbolism in response to real or perceived threats to those supporting gun rights and conservative values. We also compare this argument with previous explanations of handgun demand such as crime rates and racial demographics. We find locations supporting conservative political views do have greater rates of CHL applications during moments when status politics were most likely while less support is found for criminal justice predictors.


Language: en

Keywords

collective behavior and social movements; concealed carry; crime, law, and deviance; firearms; Political Sociology

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print