Abstract

Do political dynamics inform concealed handguns demand better than crime levels? In this study we argue and find support for the idea that handgun demand is a product of status politics, displays of political symbolism in response to real or perceived threats to those supporting gun rights and conservative values. We also compare this argument with previous explanations of handgun demand such as crime rates and racial demographics. We find locations supporting conservative political views do have greater rates of CHL applications during moments when status politics were most likely while less support is found for criminal justice predictors.

Language: en