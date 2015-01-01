SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Stroud A. Humanit. Soc. Sci. Commun. 2020; 7(1): 1-7.

10.1057/s41599-020-00673-x

Building on literatures that examine why firearms are appealing and to whom and employing Weber's concept of "legitimate violence", this paper utilizes an online concealed carry forum to critically analyze how firearm proliferation is rationalized in the U.S. The analysis focuses on three specific examples of violence--the Parkland, Florida, and Philando Castile shootings, and stories of children who find guns and shoot themselves and/or others. This work is a critical examination of the social construction of "legitimate violence" that deconstructs the discourses embedded in the "pro-gun" notion that the answer to gun violence is more guns.


Criminology; Social policy; Sociology

