SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Visconti G. J. Elect. Public Opin. Parties 2022; 32(3): 695-706.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/17457289.2021.1917584

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Disasters can destroy and damage private property like houses and public property like roads, schools, and hospitals. Do people prioritize the distribution of both private and public goods after being exposed to these negative events? How long do these priorities last after disasters? Using ten surveys spanning four years -- half conducted before and half after the 2010 Chilean earthquake -- and a difference-in-differences design, I find that exposure to this disaster makes people care more only about housing but not about crucial public goods also affected by the earthquake such as infrastructure and transportation. Additionally, these effects on policy priorities vanished after two years. These findings further our understanding of citizens' policy priorities after shocks that severely deteriorate people's living conditions, such as disasters.


Language: en

Keywords

disasters; policy priorities; Private goods; public goods

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print