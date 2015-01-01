Abstract

Polydrug use is a very common phenomenon and represents an important public health problem. The definition of the term has varied since its inception, and consequently so have forms of self-report evaluation. The aim of this review is to offer an overview of how the concept has evolved and its forms of evaluation through self-reporting. A search of the term polydrug was conducted on the PubMed portal up to August 2022, with a total of 2076 publications detected containing the word polydrug in their title, abstract or keywords. This includes publications that represent an advance in the definition and assessment of this construct through self-reports, which may be useful for researchers carrying out future studies in the field. The importance of distinguishing between concurrent and simultaneous polydrug use and the need to employ comparable measures in parameters for the frequency, magnitude and combination of psychoactive substances involved in polydrug use are two of the main recommendations emerging from this review.

